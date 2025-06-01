SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,408 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6,300.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 7,689,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,853,000 after buying an additional 7,569,163 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,827,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,600,000 after purchasing an additional 909,210 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,445,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,055,000 after purchasing an additional 850,612 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,889,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,786,000 after purchasing an additional 817,240 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,459,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,178,000 after purchasing an additional 813,660 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.32. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.99.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

