Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Sells 211 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330,037 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6,306.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,966,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,290,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,542 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,274.8% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,676,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,636,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,687 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $103.86 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.84.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.