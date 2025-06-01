Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 5.8% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc owned 0.27% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DISV stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $32.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

