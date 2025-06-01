Short Interest in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Grows By 139.2%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, an increase of 139.2% from the April 30th total of 32,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDW. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,491,000. Aurelius Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,636,000. Applied Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 125.9% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 161,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 89,859 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 136,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 79,133 shares during the period. Finally, Five Pine Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,790,000.
Shares of BNDW stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day moving average of $68.68. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.37 and a 1-year high of $70.90.
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
