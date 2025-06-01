Short Interest in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Grows By 139.2%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, an increase of 139.2% from the April 30th total of 32,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDW. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,491,000. Aurelius Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,636,000. Applied Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 125.9% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 161,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 89,859 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 136,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 79,133 shares during the period. Finally, Five Pine Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,790,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDW stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day moving average of $68.68. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.37 and a 1-year high of $70.90.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1857 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

