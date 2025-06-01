Short Interest in Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Expands By 91.9%

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, an increase of 91.9% from the April 30th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shenzhou International Group Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS SHZHY opened at $7.08 on Friday. Shenzhou International Group has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $10.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33.

Get Shenzhou International Group alerts:

About Shenzhou International Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, printing, and sale of knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells knitted sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear.

Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhou International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhou International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.