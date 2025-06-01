Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Expands By 81.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the April 30th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%
NASDAQ:BSJT opened at $21.13 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.1267 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- 3 Overlooked Dividend Plays for Income in Volatile Times
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- AXON: Competition Intensifies as Motorola Makes $4.4B Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.