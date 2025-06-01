Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Expands By 81.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the April 30th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:BSJT opened at $21.13 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.1267 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 908.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

