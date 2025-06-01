Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Drops By 28.4%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the April 30th total of 182,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $107.31 during midday trading on Friday. 31 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $83.04 and a 12 month high of $111.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.91.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, Spain, Brazil, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment.

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.