Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Drops By 28.4%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the April 30th total of 182,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $107.31 during midday trading on Friday. 31 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $83.04 and a 12 month high of $111.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.91.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
