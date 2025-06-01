Short Interest in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Expands By 136.2%

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 136.2% from the April 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BDSX shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Biodesix from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Biodesix from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Biodesix from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Biodesix from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSX. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Biodesix in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Biodesix by 385.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40,524 shares during the period. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $0.30 on Friday. Biodesix has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 275.79% and a negative net margin of 66.84%. The business had revenue of $17.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biodesix will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

