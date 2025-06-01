Short Interest in Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC) Expands By 113.1%

Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,900 shares, an increase of 113.1% from the April 30th total of 228,500 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Armlogi Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:BTOC opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 million and a PE ratio of -10.17. Armlogi has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $8.74.

Get Armlogi alerts:

Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Armlogi had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 3.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armlogi

About Armlogi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Armlogi in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Armlogi in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armlogi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Armlogi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

(Get Free Report)

Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armlogi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armlogi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.