Short Interest in Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC) Expands By 113.1%

Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,900 shares, an increase of 113.1% from the April 30th total of 228,500 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Armlogi Trading Up 2.5%
Shares of NASDAQ:BTOC opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 million and a PE ratio of -10.17. Armlogi has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $8.74.
Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Armlogi had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 3.03%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armlogi
About Armlogi
Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Armlogi
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Overlooked Dividend Plays for Income in Volatile Times
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- AXON: Competition Intensifies as Motorola Makes $4.4B Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Armlogi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armlogi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.