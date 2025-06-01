Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Sells C$288,454.26 in Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jeff Hoffmeister sold 1,967 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.65, for a total transaction of C$288,454.26.

Shopify Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Shopify stock opened at C$143.60 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of C$72.36 and a 1 year high of C$183.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$133.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.01, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$133.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$149.10.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SHOP. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.