ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 426.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 0.7% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $1,011.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $899.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $974.75. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $645.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market cap of $209.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total transaction of $284,831.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,554.47. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $985.00, for a total transaction of $287,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,030,030. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,102 shares of company stock worth $2,944,038 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,280.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $881.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,003.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,062.50.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

