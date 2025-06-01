Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stock Position Lifted by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $1,535,000,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sempra by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,407,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,369,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,261 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sempra by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,666,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,763,000 after buying an additional 2,758,037 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,651,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,069,000 after buying an additional 1,936,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,489,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,797,376,000 after buying an additional 1,511,313 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $595,193.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. This represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 4,817 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $343,114.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,786.94. This represents a 19.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,319 shares of company stock worth $651,676 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sempra from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays downgraded Sempra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $99.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $87.00 target price on shares of Sempra and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $78.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average is $79.55. The company has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Sempra has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $95.77.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.70%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

