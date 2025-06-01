SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Short Interest Up 124.2% in May

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 786,500 shares, a growth of 124.2% from the April 30th total of 350,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
SciSparc Stock Up 4.0%
Shares of SciSparc stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37. SciSparc has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.79.
SciSparc Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SciSparc
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for SciSparc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciSparc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.