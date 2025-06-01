SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Short Interest Up 124.2% in May

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 786,500 shares, a growth of 124.2% from the April 30th total of 350,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SciSparc Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of SciSparc stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37. SciSparc has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.79.

SciSparc Company Profile

SciSparc Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid therapies. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and status epilepticus; and CannAmide, an anti-inflammatory and chronic pain solution.

