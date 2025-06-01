Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $26.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34. The company has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.