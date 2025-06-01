Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Tiptree by 10,791.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Tiptree in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tiptree during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Tiptree during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tiptree Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54. Tiptree Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $834.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $497.43 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tiptree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Tiptree Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

