Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 25,250 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,250 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises about 1.2% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 71,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 17,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,985,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,146,195,000 after buying an additional 1,377,134 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 502.6% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 198,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 165,162 shares in the last quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 220,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLB opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.98. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $50.94.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

In other news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. This trade represents a 44.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

