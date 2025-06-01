Sanders Morris Harris LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Tesla by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total transaction of $33,673,167.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,850. This represents a 56.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 984,783 shares of company stock worth $320,019,942 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.97.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $349.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 171.12, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.92 and a 200 day moving average of $333.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

