Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 target price on Edison International and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.89.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $55.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77. Edison International has a one year low of $49.06 and a one year high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

