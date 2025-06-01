Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New $3.56 Million Investment in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,665 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $515,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,027.38. This trade represents a 24.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 524 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total transaction of $67,795.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,557.14. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,252. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.50.

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS stock opened at $138.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.25. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.61 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The business had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

