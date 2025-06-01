Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,032,910,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 39,194.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,517,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,851 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $2,212,546,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 21,394.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $793,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Home Depot by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,726,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,857 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE HD opened at $367.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.93 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $360.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.87.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

