Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires 12,930 Shares of Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 391,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) in the 4th quarter worth about $466,000.

Shares of SNYR opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60. Synergy CHC Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) ( NASDAQ:SNYR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Synergy CHC Corp. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Synergy CHC Corp. engages in the marketing and distribution of branded health and wellness products. The company was founded on December 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.

