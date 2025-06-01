Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Shares Up 29.1% – Should You Buy?

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Free Report) shot up 29.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.71. 734,018 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 609% from the average session volume of 103,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.
Sanatana Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$74.34 million, a PE ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12.
Sanatana Resources Company Profile
Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper and gold. The company entered in an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Oweegee Dome project covering an area of approximately 31,077 hectares located in in Golden Triangle in British Columbia; and 100% interest in the Empress Property, as well as asset purchase agreement to acquire the Santoy Property comprising 32 cell mining claims covering an area of approximately 551 hectares located in in Ontario.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sanatana Resources
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Overlooked Dividend Plays for Income in Volatile Times
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- AXON: Competition Intensifies as Motorola Makes $4.4B Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Sanatana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanatana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.