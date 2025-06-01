Rothschild Investment LLC Sells 17,000 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Rothschild Investment LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after buying an additional 425,602 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,112,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 348,153 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 729,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 193,954 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 406,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 361,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 212,940 shares during the period. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VGM stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Dividend Announcement

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.