Rothschild Investment LLC Has $753,000 Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Rothschild Investment LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Invesco by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Invesco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Invesco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 153,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Invesco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 67.20%.

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.