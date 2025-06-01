Rothschild Investment LLC Has $753,000 Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Rothschild Investment LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Invesco by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Invesco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Invesco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 153,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Invesco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.
Invesco Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Invesco Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 67.20%.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
