Rothschild Investment LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Rothschild Investment LLC lessened its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 163,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,533 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 368,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 39,272 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 362,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 127,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 139,739 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 233,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 19,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PMO opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $10.96.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Increases Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.0393 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

