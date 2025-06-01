Rothschild Investment LLC Cuts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Rothschild Investment LLC lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.53.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $92.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.99 and a 200 day moving average of $104.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.92 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

