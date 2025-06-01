Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.35 and last traded at C$3.31, with a volume of 21862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.27.

Robex Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$423.74 million and a PE ratio of -14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.70.

About Robex Resources

Robex Resources Inc operates as a gold production and development company in West Africa. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali; and the Kiniero Project in Guinea. It also holds five exploration permits, including Mininko, Kamasso, Gladié, Sanoula, and Diangouté in Mali.

