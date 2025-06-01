Robert J. Hariri Sells 12,500 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Hariri sold 12,500 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,172.10. This represents a 60.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cryoport Stock Up 1.8%

CYRX opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.19 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 70.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. Research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CYRX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CYRX

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in Cryoport by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,927,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,332,000 after acquiring an additional 609,021 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,139,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,208,000 after acquiring an additional 409,353 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Cryoport by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,397,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cryoport by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 63,301 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 742,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 323,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.