Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Major Shareholder Sells $44,560.00 in Stock

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 55,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $44,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,249,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,999,660. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 28th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 31,171 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $24,936.80.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 95,782 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $76,625.60.

On Monday, May 19th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 193,940 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $159,030.80.

On Friday, May 16th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 406,408 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $329,190.48.

On Thursday, May 15th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 554,102 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $465,445.68.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 634,481 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $577,377.71.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 455,655 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $405,532.95.

On Monday, May 12th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 300,000 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $270,000.00.

Ring Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $0.74 on Friday. Ring Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $146.99 million, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ring Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 153,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

REI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $2.50 price objective on Ring Energy in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

