Rhumbline Advisers Sells 91,558 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,282,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,558 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 0.5% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $512,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 545,936 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:BAC opened at $44.14 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

