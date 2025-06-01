Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,186,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,040 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Palantir Technologies worth $353,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 39,825 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total value of $5,016,755.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $810,271,540.26. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $103,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,988. This trade represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,901,701 shares of company stock worth $370,407,533 over the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.95.

PLTR stock opened at $126.63 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $133.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.90 and its 200 day moving average is $90.06. The firm has a market cap of $298.84 billion, a PE ratio of 666.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

