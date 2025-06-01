Rhumbline Advisers Has $252.69 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,255,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 68,462 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $252,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 42,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,893,713.60. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $3,010,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,026,263.04. This trade represents a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,644,780 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ GILD opened at $110.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.49 and a 200-day moving average of $100.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.26. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.69 and a 52 week high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

