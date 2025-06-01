Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Stock Price Up 3.6% – Still a Buy?

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.84 and last traded at $7.88. Approximately 4,714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 46,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Reservoir Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $521.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.64, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.31 million. Reservoir Media had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reservoir Media

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSVR. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Reservoir Media in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Reservoir Media in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Reservoir Media in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Reservoir Media by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reservoir Media by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reservoir Media

(Get Free Report)

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.