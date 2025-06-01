Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:RFLXF) Short Interest Down 32.5% in May

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:RFLXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the April 30th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Reflex Advanced Materials Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of RFLXF opened at $0.01 on Friday. Reflex Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

Reflex Advanced Materials Company Profile

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Ruby Graphite project covering approximately 2,000 acres and 96 federal lode mining claims located in Beaverhead County, Montana.

