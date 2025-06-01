Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:RFLXF) Short Interest Down 32.5% in May

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:RFLXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the April 30th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Reflex Advanced Materials Trading Up 6.6%
Shares of RFLXF opened at $0.01 on Friday. Reflex Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.
Reflex Advanced Materials Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Reflex Advanced Materials
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Overlooked Dividend Plays for Income in Volatile Times
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- AXON: Competition Intensifies as Motorola Makes $4.4B Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Reflex Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reflex Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.