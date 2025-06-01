Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Holdings Reduced by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments decreased its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Ready Capital were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 822.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 3,075.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RC. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ready Capital news, insider Adam Zausmer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,989.10. The trade was a 3.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:RC opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ready Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.21). Ready Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $40.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -28.74%.

About Ready Capital

(Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.