Quent Capital LLC Sells 632 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Quent Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $22.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average is $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.70. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

