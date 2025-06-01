Quent Capital LLC Has $54,000 Holdings in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Free Report) by 65.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Associated Capital Group were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 11,616.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Capital Group

In related news, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli bought 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.45 per share, for a total transaction of $67,304.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,754.40. The trade was a 6.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $89,021 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:AC opened at $37.91 on Friday. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $801.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 336.45%.

Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

