Quent Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $71.41 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $74.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

