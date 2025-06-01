Quent Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,976 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on F shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $10.37 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

