PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYRGF) Trading 1.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYRGF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.39. 29,870 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 11,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

PyroGenesis Canada Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.79.

About PyroGenesis Canada

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and solutions worldwide. The company offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products; plasma atomization process that allows produce and sell high purity spherical metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP NSiR, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon nano powders and nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries.

