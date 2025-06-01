Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 124.4% from the April 30th total of 12,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

PMO stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $10.96.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.0393 dividend. This is an increase from Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 139,739 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 362,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 127,300 shares in the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 112,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $916,000. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

