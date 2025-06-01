Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 124.4% from the April 30th total of 12,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
PMO stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $10.96.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.0393 dividend. This is an increase from Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
