Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 9,725 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,725 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX stock opened at $122.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.23. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.08 and a 52 week high of $249.91.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $700.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.37 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $146.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.63.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

