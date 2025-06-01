Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,676 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 497,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,470,000 after buying an additional 72,853 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $4,988,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,183,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 52,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

NYSE SNV opened at $47.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $573.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.35 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 14.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

