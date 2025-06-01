Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.51 Million Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,549 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTDR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 139,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 20,172 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,916,000 after purchasing an additional 56,644 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after buying an additional 99,711 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 785,610 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,198,000 after buying an additional 146,922 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTDR. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,050.45. This trade represents a 4.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Thomas Elsener bought 750 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,999.70. This trade represents a 0.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 21,850 shares of company stock worth $931,694 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $66.89.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.87 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Matador Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Matador Resources

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.