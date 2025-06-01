ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Short Interest Update

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the April 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 1.16. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $899.43 million during the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 17.40%.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.0072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBSFY. Barclays downgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

