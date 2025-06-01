ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Short Interest Update

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the April 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance
ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 1.16. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $899.43 million during the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 17.40%.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media Cuts Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBSFY. Barclays downgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ProSiebenSat.1 Media
About ProSiebenSat.1 Media
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ProSiebenSat.1 Media
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Overlooked Dividend Plays for Income in Volatile Times
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- AXON: Competition Intensifies as Motorola Makes $4.4B Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.