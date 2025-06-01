Promising Digital Media Stocks To Follow Now – June 1st

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Digital Realty Trust, Sunrun, and Rocket Companies are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is creating, distributing or monetizing content on digital platforms—such as streaming services, social networks, online gaming and digital advertising. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to trends in internet-based entertainment, communication and marketing. Their market value is typically driven by user growth, engagement metrics, subscription revenues and evolving technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded down $3.29 on Friday, reaching $113.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,187,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,012,154. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $271.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.92.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of ADBE traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $414.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,229,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,194. The firm has a market cap of $176.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $379.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.98.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

NYSE:DLR traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,130,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,224. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.34 and its 200 day moving average is $166.69. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.98, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Sunrun stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.34. 25,367,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,754,842. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $22.26.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of RKT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,509,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,890. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of -79.69 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78.

