Profit Investment Management LLC Sells 21,732 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Profit Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,732 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,793,000 after acquiring an additional 58,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,988,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,090 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,056,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,168,000 after buying an additional 137,074 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,035,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,309,000 after buying an additional 156,979 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 481.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,956,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,049,000 after buying an additional 1,620,256 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc acquired 584,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $10,792,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,098,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,613,460.88. This trade represents a 6.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 1,503,973 shares of company stock worth $26,617,312 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

VSCO stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.29. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $48.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VSCO shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

