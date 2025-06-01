Profit Investment Management LLC Sells 1,631 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Profit Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,482,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,272,590,000 after acquiring an additional 809,989 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,242,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,476,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,415,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,137,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,742 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,104,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,904,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.54.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of DIS stock opened at $113.05 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.05 and a 200-day moving average of $105.66. The company has a market capitalization of $203.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

