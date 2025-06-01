Profit Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Profit Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,068 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,714 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 24,269 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,033,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 91,260 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

