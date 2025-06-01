Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Short Interest Up 57.7% in May

Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the April 30th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Probe Gold Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Probe Gold stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Probe Gold has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PROBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Probe Gold in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Probe Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Probe Gold Company Profile

Probe Gold Inc, a precious metal exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Novador property comprising 436 square kilometers, which includes the Monique, Pascalis, and Courvan trends and their deposits located in the city of Val-d’Or, Quebec.

