Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Short Interest Up 57.7% in May

Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the April 30th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Probe Gold Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of Probe Gold stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Probe Gold has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PROBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Probe Gold in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Probe Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.
Probe Gold Company Profile
Probe Gold Inc, a precious metal exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Novador property comprising 436 square kilometers, which includes the Monique, Pascalis, and Courvan trends and their deposits located in the city of Val-d’Or, Quebec.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Probe Gold
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Overlooked Dividend Plays for Income in Volatile Times
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- AXON: Competition Intensifies as Motorola Makes $4.4B Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Probe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.